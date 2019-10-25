Fibre One Red Velvet Cake Bar 25 G

Really enjoyed these cake bars. Would definitely b
Really enjoyed these cake bars. Would definitely buy them again.
they taste nicd and absolutely stop constipation.
Really really not great
I was really disappointed with these! The 'icing' inside has the texture of sticky glue, and are SO dry! Flavoring is also weird... don't waste your money!
Not very nice
Had these last week, not very impressed, tasted quite bland and were very very dry. I won't be getting these again
I’m usually a lover of anything cake and red velve
I’m usually a lover of anything cake and red velvet but these cake bars were COMPLETELY GROSS !! I took one bite and had to spit it out. All I could describe the taste as was like beetroot and others who have tried have agreed with me, whether that’s down to the colouring they’ve used I’m not sure but these need to either be reformulated or taken off shelves completely.