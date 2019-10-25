By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fibre One Red Velvet Cake Bar 25 G

2.5(5)Write a review
Fibre One Red Velvet Cake Bar 25 G
£ 2.89
£11.56/100g
1 x bar (25g)
  • Energy375 kJ 90 kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.1 g
    4%
  • Saturates1.9 g
    9%
  • Sugars7.1 g
    8%
  • Salt0.24 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1501kJ

Product Description

  • High in fibre layered cake bar with a red colour mild chocolate flavour brownie, a mild chocolate flavour filling (25%), a cream cheese flavour coating (13%) and sprinkled with red colour coated sugar crystals with dark chocolate (3%).
  • The best treats come in small packages
  • When it comes to our delicious Fibre One 90 Calorie Red Velvet Cake Bars, a little goes a long way. Individually portioned and incredibly satisfying, these little wonders hit the spot every time. Indulge with layers of soft chocolatey cake, smooth creamy filling and delicate icing, all topped with Red Velvet crunchy sprinkles. The perfect after dinner delight, now you can have your cake and eat it.
  • Higher in fibre**
  • **Fibre One 90 Calorie Cake Bar contains at least 30% more fibre, 30% less fat and 30% less sugar than the average cake bar in the UK, January 2018.
  • Why not try our Carrot Cake Bars
  • Need a Sweet Fix?
  • Try our other guilt free treats
  • Fibre One 90 Calorie 4 Milk Chocolate Popcorn Bars
  • Irresistible taste
  • 90 calories
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 25G
  • Higher in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Chicory Root Extract, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats and Oils: Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Cocoa, Glucose Syrup, Humectant: Glycerol, Wheat Fibre, Fructose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Lactose (Milk), Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Egg White Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Beetroot and Carrot), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifiers: Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Colour: Iron Oxide, Thickeners: Arabic Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Glazing Agent: Shellac, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • The Fibre One™ Promise:
  • We promise delicious taste, higher fibre and convenience. Your comments and questions are welcome.
  • Careline: 0800 0304 753 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.fibreone.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 x bar (25g)%* (25g)
Energy 1501kJ375kJ4%360kcal
Fat 12.3g3.1g4%
of which saturates 7.6g1.9g9%
Carbohydrate 47.2g11.8g5%
of which sugars 28.3g7.1g8%
Fibre 22.4g5.6g-
Protein 3.8g0.9g2%
Salt 0.96g0.24g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 4 portions---

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really enjoyed these cake bars. Would definitely b

4 stars

Really enjoyed these cake bars. Would definitely buy them again.

they taste nicd and absolutely stop constipation.

5 stars

they taste nicd and absolutely stop constipation.

Really really not great

1 stars

I was really disappointed with these! The 'icing' inside has the texture of sticky glue, and are SO dry! Flavoring is also weird... don't waste your money!

Not very nice

1 stars

Had these last week, not very impressed, tasted quite bland and were very very dry. I won't be getting these again

I’m usually a lover of anything cake and red velve

1 stars

I’m usually a lover of anything cake and red velvet but these cake bars were COMPLETELY GROSS !! I took one bite and had to spit it out. All I could describe the taste as was like beetroot and others who have tried have agreed with me, whether that’s down to the colouring they’ve used I’m not sure but these need to either be reformulated or taken off shelves completely.

