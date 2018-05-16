By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Nivea Power Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream

  • NIVEA Q10 Power 60+ Day Cream contains Q10 which is 100% identical to the Q10 found in your skin. With age, levels of Q10 in the body reduce, which may cause skin to sag and age spots to form. NIVEA Q10 Power 60+ is specially formulated to suit the specific needs of skin over the age of 60. This nourishing day cream helps to replenish levels of Q10 in the skin, protecting skin from dryness and reducing the visible signs of skin ageing.
  • NIVEA Q10 Power 60+ Day Cream contains 100% organic argan oil has been specifically developed for the needs of skin over the age of 60. It helps to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in 4 weeks and leave skin feeling firmer after 2 weeks. The replenishing, yet non-greasy formula deeply nourishes skin for 24 hours, whist SPF15 helps to protect skin again further sun-induced skin ageing
  • Q10 Power anti-wrinkle day cream with 100% skin identical Q10 and 100% organic argan oil
  • Moisturises for 24h
  • Specially formulated for dry to very dry skin
  • Visibly reduces wrinkles in 4 weeks
  • Firmer feeling skin in 2 weeks
  • Q10 works in perfect harmony with your skin and naturally fights the ageing process
  • For a soft and comfortable skin feel all day long

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylpropanediol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isopropyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Dimethicone, Synthetic Beeswax, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Calcium Pantothenate, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

