Haribo Penguin Gift Box 200G

Haribo Penguin Gift Box 200G
Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Gums with Vanilla Flavour Foam Gum
  • Package contains one bag of Puck Penguins.
  • Peach & Vanilla
  • Blackcurrant
  • Strawberry & Vanilla
  • This cute penguin shaped gift box from Haribo makes the perfect stocking filler - full of penguin shaped jellies in strawberry & vanilla, blackcurrant & vanilla and peach & vanilla flavours.
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy of HARIBO!
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelatine, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Beetroot, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Lemon, Orange, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Elderberry Extract

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on base).

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 8 portions

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • HARIBO Ireland Ltd,

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 466 kJ/345 kcal4%
Fat:<0.5 g<1%
of which saturates:0.1 g<1%
Carbohydrate:79 g8%
of which sugars:53 g15%
Protein:5.8 g3%
Salt:0.02 g<1%
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Package contains approx. 8 portions--

