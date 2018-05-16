Wwfh Core Chicken Curry 350G

- Energy1470kJ 348kcal18%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420 kJ
Product Description
- Tender slices of chicken breast in a mild spiced curry sauce, served with rice
- Tray Fully Recyclable
- Weight Watchers from Heinz
- Weight Watchers on foods and beverages is the registered trademark of WW Foods, LLC. Weight Watchers for services and SmartPoints are the registered trademarks of Weight Watchers International, Inc. Trademarks are used under license by H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd. © 2019 Weight Watchers International, Inc. All rights reserved.
- 348 kcal per meal
- Simply microwave 10 minutes
- 9 SmartPoints value
- Source of protein
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Long Grain Rice (37%, Water, Long Grain Rice), Water, Cooked Chicken (12%, Chicken, Cornflour, Salt), Onion, Tomato Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Coconut, Mango Chutney (Mango, Sugar, Acidity Regulator - Acetic Acid, Salt, Garlic, Ginger, Chilli), Half Cream (Milk), Milk Powder (Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Proteins), Cumin, Salt, Sugar, Ground Turmeric, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ground Coriander, Garlic Purée, Garam Masala Blend (Spices, Herbs, Spice Extracts), Ground Paprika, Chilli Powder, White Pepper, Ground Fenugreek Leaf
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Before serving check that the food is piping hot throughout, if not cook further.
These are for guidance only. All appliances vary. Although extra care has been taken to remove bones, small bones may remain.
Do not defrost before cooking. Take Care: Product Will Be Hot. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas mark 6.
2. Pierce film lid & place on a baking tray.
3. Cook for 25 minutes in the middle of the oven.
4. Peel back film, add 2 tbsp water to the rice, stir rice and sauce separately and re-cover.
5. Cook for a further 10 minutes. Stand for 1 minute before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Meal 350g
|% RI* Per Meal
|Energy
|420 kJ
|1470 kJ
|-
|99 kcal
|348 kcal
|18%
|Fat
|1.3g
|4.5g
|6%
|- of which saturates
|0.8g
|2.7g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|56.7g
|22%
|- of which sugars
|1.7g
|5.9g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.9g
|Protein
|5.2g
|18.1g
|36%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.6g
|27%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Serves 1
|-
|-
|-
