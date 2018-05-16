Weight Watchers Beef Hotpot 350G
New
Product Description
- Minced beef and vegetables in a rich gravy with sautéed potatoes.
- 10 SmartPoints value™.
- 424 KCALS PER MEAL.
- NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
- SIMPLY MICROWAVE! 10 minutes.
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Sauté Potatoes 43% (Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose), Water, Cooked Minced Beef (14%), Peas (4%), Carrots (4%), Onion (4%), Celery (2%), Tomato Purée, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Maize Starch, Beef Bouillon (Beef Stock (Water, Beef Extract, Salt), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mushroom Concentrate, Red Wine Extract, Cornflour, Flavourings, Black Pepper, Aniseed Powder), Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Wheat
Storage
KEEP FROZEN.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS* - COOK FROM FROZEN.
Before serving check that the food is piping hot throughout, if not cook further.
*These are for guidance only. All appliances vary. Although extra care has been taken to remove bones, small bones may remain. Do not defrost before cooking. TAKE CARE: PRODUCT WILL BE HOT. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: OVEN: FOR BEST RESULTS.
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas mark 6.
2. Remove film lid and place on a baking tray.
3. Heat for 35 minutes in the middle of the oven.
4. Stand for 1 minute before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Meal 350g
|% RI* Per Meal
|Energy
|507 kJ
|1775 kJ
|-
|121 kcal
|424 kcal
|21%
|Fat
|5.1g
|17.7g
|26%
|- of which saturates
|1.5g
|5.1g
|26%
|Carbohydrate
|13.1g
|45.8g
|18%
|- of which sugars
|1.5g
|5.4g
|6%
|Fibre
|2.0g
|7.0g
|Protein
|4.8g
|16.9g
|34%
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.3g
|22%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
