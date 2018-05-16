By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers Beef Hotpot 350G

Weight Watchers Beef Hotpot 350G
£ 1.75
£5.00/kg

Per Meal (350g)
  • Energy1775kJ 424kcal
    21%
  • Fat17.7g
    26%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 507 kJ

Product Description

  • Minced beef and vegetables in a rich gravy with sautéed potatoes.
  • 10 SmartPoints value™.
  • 424 KCALS PER MEAL.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
  • SIMPLY MICROWAVE! 10 minutes.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sauté Potatoes 43% (Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose), Water, Cooked Minced Beef (14%), Peas (4%), Carrots (4%), Onion (4%), Celery (2%), Tomato Purée, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Maize Starch, Beef Bouillon (Beef Stock (Water, Beef Extract, Salt), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mushroom Concentrate, Red Wine Extract, Cornflour, Flavourings, Black Pepper, Aniseed Powder), Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Wheat

Storage

KEEP FROZEN.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS* - COOK FROM FROZEN.
Before serving check that the food is piping hot throughout, if not cook further.
*These are for guidance only. All appliances vary. Although extra care has been taken to remove bones, small bones may remain. Do not defrost before cooking. TAKE CARE: PRODUCT WILL BE HOT. Do not re-heat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: OVEN: FOR BEST RESULTS.
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas mark 6.
2. Remove film lid and place on a baking tray.
3. Heat for 35 minutes in the middle of the oven.
4. Stand for 1 minute before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,

Return to

  • SAY HELLO.
  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline.
  • 0800 055 6457
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Please quote the quality code on the pack.
Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Meal 350g% RI* Per Meal
Energy 507 kJ1775 kJ
-121 kcal424 kcal21%
Fat 5.1g17.7g26%
- of which saturates 1.5g5.1g26%
Carbohydrate 13.1g45.8g18%
- of which sugars 1.5g5.4g6%
Fibre 2.0g7.0g
Protein 4.8g16.9g34%
Salt 0.4g1.3g22%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

