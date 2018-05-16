Galaxy Milk Choc Egg With Truffles 301g

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate with a smooth filling (45%).
- Hollow milk chocolate egg
- Portions per pack: ~ 7, Portion size: 25g
- Milk chocolate with a smooth filling (45%)
- Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 20.6g
- Choose pleasure
- Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy
- Galaxy egg accompanied by Galaxy truffles
- Galaxy truffles with a gorgeous velvety centre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 301g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland, Box 3856, Dublin 4.
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
301g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Coco Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 20.6g / (%*) Energy 2302kJ 474kJ (6%) - 552kcal 114kcal (6%) Fat 35g 7.1g (10%) of which saturates 23g 4.6g (23%) Carbohydrate 54g 11g (4%) of which sugars 52g 11g (12%) Protein 5.3g 1.1g (2%) Salt 0.18g 0.04g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g / (%*) Energy 2205kJ 551kJ (7%) - 527kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 59g 15g (6%) of which sugars 58g 15g (17%) Protein 7.0g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.32g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - -
