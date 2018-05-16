By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Milk Choc Egg With Truffles 301g

image 1 of Galaxy Milk Choc Egg With Truffles 301g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£3.33/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate with a smooth filling (45%).
  • Hollow milk chocolate egg
  • Portions per pack: ~ 7, Portion size: 25g
  • Milk chocolate with a smooth filling (45%)
  • Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 20.6g
  • Choose pleasure
  • Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy
  • Galaxy egg accompanied by Galaxy truffles
  • Galaxy truffles with a gorgeous velvety centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 301g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

301g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Coco Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20.6g/ (%*)
    Energy 2302kJ474kJ(6%)
    -552kcal114kcal(6%)
    Fat 35g7.1g(10%)
    of which saturates 23g4.6g(23%)
    Carbohydrate 54g11g(4%)
    of which sugars 52g11g(12%)
    Protein 5.3g1.1g(2%)
    Salt 0.18g0.04g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g/ (%*)
    Energy 2205kJ551kJ(7%)
    -527kcal132kcal(7%)
    Fat 29g7.3g(10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g(22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g(6%)
    of which sugars 58g15g(17%)
    Protein 7.0g1.8g(4%)
    Salt 0.32g0.08g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

