Dr. Oetker Momenti T/Toe Mozzarella Pizza 185G

£ 2.00
£1.09/100g

Offer

1 Pizza
  • Energy1773 kJ 422 kcal
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato pieces and garnished with basil sauce.
  • Pizza For One?
  • Look No Further!
  • Our pizzas are just the right size and packed full of flavour! Perfect for a tasty dinner or lunch, why not try them with a fresh, crisp salad or sweet potato wedges.
  • Our Dr. Oetker Momenti Pizzas are the perfect single serve pizzas with under 400 calories
  • With a light and crispy base, the Momenti Tomato, Pesto & Mozzarella Pizza is topped with tomato sauce, delicious mozzarella, tomatoes and tasty pesto drizzle
  • Try with a fresh crisp salad for lunch or potato wedges for a quick and easy evening meal
  • Cooked from Frozen in just 11 minutes
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Water, Tomato Pieces (10%), Dried Marinated Tomato Pieces (5%) (Dried Tomatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Salt, Garlic, Herbs, Acid (Citric Acid)), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Tomato Paste, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Phosphates, Calcium Citrates), Spinach, Parsley, Modified Maize Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (E 472e, E 471), Thickener (Guar Gum), Raising Agent (E 500), Garlic, Pepper, Lemon Juice, Hydrolysed vegetable Protein, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye and Spelt)

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18ºC or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to pizza your way...
1 Remove all packaging.
2 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
3 Place the pizza directly onto the middle shelf of oven. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Caution topping will be extremely hot!
Conventional: 220ºC, 425ºF 11-13 mins
Fan: 200ºC 11-13 mins
Gas: Gas mark 6 11-13 mins

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 1 person

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker UK.,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • PR26 7QN.

Return to

  • We are passionate about the quality of our pizza, and are always keen to hear your feedback...Talk to us at:
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • www.oetker.ie
  • crt@oetker.ie
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

185g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pizzaReference Intake % per pizza*Reference Intake Adult
Energy (kJ)9771773--
Energy (kcal)23242221 %2000
Fat 8.2 g15 g21 %70 g
of which saturates 2.7 g4.9 g25 %20 g
Carbohydrate 30 g54 g21 %260 g
of which sugars 4.4 g8.1 g9 %90 g
Fibre 2.3 g4.2 g--
Protein 8.5 g15 g30 %50 g
Salt 1.0 g1.9 g32 %6.0 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

