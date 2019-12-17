Dr. Oetker Momenti T/Toe Mozzarella Pizza 185G

A must try
Really Light and Tasty was really surprised i have ordered more....
Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Water, Tomato Pieces (10%), Dried Marinated Tomato Pieces (5%) (Dried Tomatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Salt, Garlic, Herbs, Acid (Citric Acid)), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Tomato Paste, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Phosphates, Calcium Citrates), Spinach, Parsley, Modified Maize Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (E 472e, E 471), Thickener (Guar Gum), Raising Agent (E 500), Garlic, Pepper, Lemon Juice, Hydrolysed vegetable Protein, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar
Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18ºC or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.
Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to pizza your way...
1 Remove all packaging.
2 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
3 Place the pizza directly onto the middle shelf of oven. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Caution topping will be extremely hot!
Conventional: 220ºC, 425ºF 11-13 mins
Fan: 200ºC 11-13 mins
Gas: Gas mark 6 11-13 mins
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 1 person
185g
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pizza
|Reference Intake % per pizza*
|Reference Intake Adult
|Energy (kJ)
|977
|1773
|-
|-
|Energy (kcal)
|232
|422
|21 %
|2000
|Fat
|8.2 g
|15 g
|21 %
|70 g
|of which saturates
|2.7 g
|4.9 g
|25 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|54 g
|21 %
|260 g
|of which sugars
|4.4 g
|8.1 g
|9 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|4.2 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8.5 g
|15 g
|30 %
|50 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|1.9 g
|32 %
|6.0 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
