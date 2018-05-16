By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Mushroom Shawarma Style Shred 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Mushroom Shawarma Style Shred 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
Each pack
  • Energy326kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Kebab style shredded King Oyster mushrooms.
  • Shredded King Oyster mushrooms with smoky spices and a hint of coriander
  • Shredded King Oyster mushrooms with smoky spices and a hint of coriander
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Oyster Mushroom (77%), Water, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Parsley, Red Chilli, Lime Juice, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven - From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins For best results oven cook. Remove all packaging. Place contents on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through.

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave - 800W 1 min 30 secs /900W 1 min.
Tear a corner of the pouch, heat on full power
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (150g)
Energy217kJ / 52kcal326kJ / 78kcal
Fat1.7g2.5g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.1g7.7g
Sugars0.4g0.6g
Fibre2.1g3.2g
Protein3.1g4.7g
Salt0.7g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

