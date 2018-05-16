Wicked Kitchen Mushroom Shawarma Style Shred 150G

- Energy326kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat2.5g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 52kcal
Product Description
- Kebab style shredded King Oyster mushrooms.
- Shredded King Oyster mushrooms with smoky spices and a hint of coriander
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Oyster Mushroom (77%), Water, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Parsley, Red Chilli, Lime Juice, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven - From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins For best results oven cook. Remove all packaging. Place contents on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through.
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave - 800W 1 min 30 secs /900W 1 min.
Tear a corner of the pouch, heat on full power
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (150g)
|Energy
|217kJ / 52kcal
|326kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.1g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
