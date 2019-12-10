Halo Top Space Candy Ice Cream 473Ml

Excellent!
I am obsessed with this one even though I love chocolate. I love the popping candy, the glittery swirl and the white choco bits in there and the flavour of the ice cream itself is really good! Worth the calories.
Milk, Cream, Cane Sugar, Glittery Swirl (8.5%) (Rice Syrup, Water, Sugar, Corn Starch, Colour (Spirulina Extract), Maltodextrin, Colour (Mica), Colour (Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum)), Popping Candy (6%) (White Confectionery Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt), Crackling Candy (Sugar, Glucose, Maltose, Lactose, Carbon Dioxide)), Cotton Candy Base (5.5%) (Water, Cane Sugar, Corn Starch, Colours (Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Spirulina Extract), Natural Flavour, Citric Acid), Skim Milk Powder, Eggs, Milk Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Sugar)
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see base of tub.
|Typical Values
|Per 118ml**
|Per 100ml
|%* Per 100ml
|Energy
|708 kJ
|602 kJ
|-
|170 kcal
|144 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|7.1g
|6.0g
|9%
|of which Saturates
|4.4g
|3.8g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|19.3g
|7%
|of which Sugars
|20.8g
|17.6g
|20%
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.5g
|7%
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
