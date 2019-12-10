By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halo Top Space Candy Ice Cream 473Ml

Halo Top Space Candy Ice Cream 473Ml
£ 5.00
£1.06/100ml

New

Per tub
  • Energy2845 kJ 680 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 708 kJ

Product Description

  • Ice Cream with Glittery Swirl (8,5 %) Popping Candy (6 %) with Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • 680 calories per tub*
  • *Each tub contains 4 portions of 118ml
  • Platinum series
  • Certified Gluten-free
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 473ml

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Cream, Cane Sugar, Glittery Swirl (8.5%) (Rice Syrup, Water, Sugar, Corn Starch, Colour (Spirulina Extract), Maltodextrin, Colour (Mica), Colour (Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum)), Popping Candy (6%) (White Confectionery Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt), Crackling Candy (Sugar, Glucose, Maltose, Lactose, Carbon Dioxide)), Cotton Candy Base (5.5%) (Water, Cane Sugar, Corn Starch, Colours (Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Spirulina Extract), Natural Flavour, Citric Acid), Skim Milk Powder, Eggs, Milk Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Sugar)

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Wheat, Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soy

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see base of tub.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Eden Creamery LLC,
  • Los Angeles,
  • CA 90027,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.com

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 118ml**Per 100ml%* Per 100ml
Energy 708 kJ602 kJ
-170 kcal144 kcal7%
Fat 7.1g6.0g9%
of which Saturates 4.4g3.8g19%
Carbohydrate 22.7g19.3g7%
of which Sugars 20.8g17.6g20%
Protein 4.1g3.5g7%
Salt 0.1g0.1g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Contains 4 servings---

Excellent!

5 stars

I am obsessed with this one even though I love chocolate. I love the popping candy, the glittery swirl and the white choco bits in there and the flavour of the ice cream itself is really good! Worth the calories.

