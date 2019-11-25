Kirsty's Luxury Apple Pie 322G

BEST APPLE PIE EVER
Best Apple pie I've ever tried, even before I went gluten free! Plenty of apples and not too sweet, pastry was delicious. Will definitely be buying again, well done Kirstys
Restaurant standard dessert. Recommend!
Restaurant standard. Very impressed.
I bought this as I like to support small businesses. Overall it’s an ‘okay’ pie; they used too many apples compared to the crust as a result it felt like I was eating stewed apples with a bit of pastry.