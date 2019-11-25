By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kirsty's Luxury Apple Pie 322G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£9.32/kg

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Dough Base with Apple Filling (47%) and Apple Wedges (28%), Dusted with Sugar Cinnamon.
  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Deep layers of crisp & fruity apple, hand-finished with a cinnamon glaze & flaked almonds all encased in our delicious flaky & crispy gluten free pastry.
  • Hello... We're Kirsty's. We're a small but passionate bunch that have been thoughtfully creating healthy & delicious ready meals for nearly 10 years.
  • We firmly believe that the food you eat is intrinsically linked to your emotions and how you feel both on the inside and out, but we also know that the occasional Apple Pie makes us happy.
  • And our Apple Pie is definitely worth the indulgence, our gluten free pastry is flaky & crispy and the deep layers of the best seasonally available apples have a fabulous texture and just the right amount of tartness. So grab a spoon and tuck in!
  • Kirsty x
  • Produced with a dairy free recipe
  • Free from gluten & lactose
  • No preservatives & colouring agents
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 322g

Information

Ingredients

Apples (68%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat, Modified Starches, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Glucose Fructose Syrup, Pregelatinised Rice Flour, Thickeners (E410, E415, E412), Almonds, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Acidifier (E330), Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Spice (Cinnamon), Gelling Agent (E440), Acidity Regulators (E332, E327)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory which handles Nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Milk and Eggs

Storage

Keep flat & keep frozen at -18°C minimum. Do not refreeze once defrosted!

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To serve hot, oven cook (from frozen): Before cooking: Preheat oven. Remove all packaging. Place slice on a baking tray on the middle shelf of an oven pre-heated to 190°C (Fan 170°C) /375°F/ Gas Mark 5 for 21 mins. Take care when eating.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • To serve at room temperature: Leave to defrost at room temperature for approximately 45 minutes. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Kirsty's,
  • Lancashire,
  • FY8 5LU.

Return to

  • Kirsty's,
  • Lancashire,
  • FY8 5LU.

Net Contents

322g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 161g
Energy kJ663kJ1065kJ
Energy kcal158kcal253kcal
Fat 4.8g7.7g
(of which saturates)2.1g3.4g
Carbohydrates27.1g43.6g
(of which sugars)16.3g26.2g
Fibre 2g3.2g
Protein 0.5g0.8g
Salt 0.28g0.45g

Using Product Information

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

BEST APPLE PIE EVER

5 stars

Best Apple pie I've ever tried, even before I went gluten free! Plenty of apples and not too sweet, pastry was delicious. Will definitely be buying again, well done Kirstys

Restaurant standard dessert. Recommend!

5 stars

Restaurant standard. Very impressed.

I bought this as I like to support small businesse

3 stars

I bought this as I like to support small businesses. Overall it’s an ‘okay’ pie; they used too many apples compared to the crust as a result it felt like I was eating stewed apples with a bit of pastry.

