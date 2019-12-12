Nutribrex Cholesterol Lowering 440G
Product Description
- Fortified wholegrain cereal with added plant sterols
- Effective Plant Sterols
- Plant sterols are proven to lower cholesterol. Yippee! How you ask? They actively lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol by partially blocking the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive system.. Clever huh?
- Enjoy Nutri-Brex Proven to Lower Cholesterol as part of a balanced and varied diet.
- For more information and guidance on living a healthy lifestyle visit our website www.nutribrex.co.uk
- At Nutri-Brex we love breakfast.
- That's why we have created Nutri-Brex proven to lower cholesterol made with added plant sterols*.
- *High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Plant sterols have been shown to lower cholesterol. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g plant sterols.
- High in Thiamin
- A vitamin which helps contribute to the normal function of the heart
- With added plant sterols
- High in fibre and thiamin
- Low in sugar & saturated fat
- Your great tasting breakfast!
- 2 Nutri-Brex provides 2g plant sterols
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
- Pack size: 440g
- Thiamin a vitamin which helps contribute to the normal function of the heart
- High in fibre
- Low in sugar & saturated fat
- High in thiamin
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat (88%), Plant Sterol Esters [Plant Sterols (5%)], Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Antioxidants (Tocopherol Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamins (Niacin, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Iron
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How many do you need? Just two!
- Eating two Nutri-Brex Proven to Lower Cholesterol each day provides 2g of plant sterols in one serving (36g). Simple!
- All serving suggestions are a guide only using a 36g (2 Nutri-Brex) serve.
Number of uses
12 Servings Per Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- The consumption of more than 3g per day of added plant sterols should be avoided. Nutri-Brex Proven to Lower Cholesterol may not be suitable for children under 5 years, pregnant or breastfeeding women and is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Patients on cholesterol lowering medication should only consume Nutri-Brex Proven to Lower Cholesterol under medical supervision. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
Name and address
- Life Health Foods Ltd.,
- 60-66 Saffron Hill,
- London,
- EC1N 8QX,
- United Kingdom.
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
440g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (2 Nutri-Brex/36g)
|%RI*per 100g
|Energy
|1470kJ
|529kJ
|-
|351kcal
|127kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|22g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|9.7g
|3.5g
|Protein
|11g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.64g
|0.23g
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.53mg
|0.55mg
|139%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.19mg
|0.43mg
|85%
|Niacin (B3)
|6.9mg
|2.5mg
|43%
|Folic acid
|222µg
|80µg
|111%
|Potassium
|344mg
|124mg
|17%
|Magnesium
|95mg
|34mg
|25%
|Iron
|8.3mg
|3.0mg
|59%
|*RI. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
The consumption of more than 3g per day of added plant sterols should be avoided. Nutri-Brex Proven to Lower Cholesterol may not be suitable for children under 5 years, pregnant or breastfeeding women and is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Patients on cholesterol lowering medication should only consume Nutri-Brex Proven to Lower Cholesterol under medical supervision. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
