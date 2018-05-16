Knorr Stock Pot Kaffir Lime & Ginger 2 X 26G
Product Description
- Concentrated stock with kaffir lime & ginger.
- Bring out the best in your meat-free meals with a delicious Knorr Veggie Cook's Essentials Kaffir Lime & Ginger Stock Pot. Combining a variety of rich, tasty ingredients, this versatile stock pot will surely become your new cooking essential. Gluten-free and suitable for vegans, Knorr vegetable stock pots are free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating family-favourite meals that everyone is instantly going to love. Bring an irresistible depth of flavour to your dishes – making them winners every time. Add Knorr veg stock straight to your soup or meal when cooking or dilute it into 500 ml of water to create a flavourful stock. Hungry for more delectable stock pot flavours? Try the full range of Knorr Veggie Cook's Essential stock pots, including Paprika & Sundried Tomato and Smoked Chilli & Tomato. #CheatOnMeat and experience how delicious veggies dishes can really be thanks to Knorr Veggie Stocks. With our flavours and expertise, let's cook and eat meat-free meals more often which is better for you and our planet. Keeping the planet in mind, all of our stock boxes and pots are widely recyclable as we aim to deliver fully recycled packaging.
- Stir in rich taste with Knorr Veggie Cook's Essentials Kaffir Lime & Ginger Stock Pot
- Our Veggie Cook's Essentials Stock Pot adds a twist of flavour to your meat-free meals
- Suitable for vegans and gluten-free? Yes, of course
- Each vegetable stock pot is free from artificial colours and preservatives
- Enjoy easily delicious meals with our range of vegetable stock pot flavours, including Paprika & Sundried Tomato and Smoked Chilli & Tomato
- Did you know, you can either add Knorr veg stock directly to your dish, or alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water?
- Pack size: 52G
Information
Ingredients
Water, iodised salt, yeast extract, ginger (2.9%), kaffir lime leaves (2.5%), salt, potassium chloride, lime juice powder (1.5%), flavourings, chives†, leek†, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), CELERY juice concentrate†, carrot juice concentrate†, onion juice concentrate†, leek juice concentrate†, CELERY seeds, sunflower oil, pepper. †Sustainably grown
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, store in the fridge and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Italy
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: - Add the pot directly to dish - Dissolve the pot in to 500ml of boiling water
Net Contents
52g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|261 kJ
|<17 kJ
|1%
|Energy (kcal)
|62 kcal
|4 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|0.6 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2 g
|<0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|6.3 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|2.2 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|2.2 g
|<0.5 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|6.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|15 g
|0.98 g
|16%
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
