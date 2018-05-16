By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ocean Spray Seafood Sauce 210G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ocean Spray Seafood Sauce 210G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Seafood Sauce
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Free Range Whole Egg, Salt, Free Range Egg Yolk Powder, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Lemon Oil, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, refrigerate & consume within 6 weeks.Best Before End: see lid.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,

Distributor address

  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Return to

  • We are always happy to help.
  • If you have any questions please call our customer care line on: 00800 3456 1234
  • Or visit us online at: www.oceanspray.co.uk
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1434kJ/346kcal
Fat 32.0g
of which saturates 2.3g
Carbohydrate 17.7g
of which sugars 16.7g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 1.5g
Salt 2.46g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here