Tigg's Perfect Match Tomato & Chilli Dressing 160Ml

- Smokin' Tomato & Chilli Fresh Dressing
- I'm smoky, spicy and go with all foods nicely. Pair me with salad, roast veg or stir frys and await your tiggly surprise!
- Smokin' Tomato & Chilli dressing, relish, sauce, marinade & dip
- Smokin' Tomato & Chilli won't blow your socks off, but will offer a warm smokiness and very decent kick. As with all Tigg's, we only use natural, fresh & unpasteurised ingredients believing we should only put in our bodies what nature provides!
- Chilli rating - 2
- 26 calories per 15ml serving
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 160ml
Tomatoes (57%), Chilli Infused Rapeseed Oil (15%), Cider Vinegar, Onions, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Starch, Garlic, Salt
Please keep me chilled, I am fresh and I live in the fridge!Once opened, use within 7 days. Best Before See Above Label
- This naturally colourful character is the Perfect Match for all types of salads, fish, meats or pasta. It can act as a low calorie stir-fry sauce or bring a real punch as a marinade. At Tigg's HQ we love pouring this over some roasted vegetables or making some sticky ribs! Ideal for BBQs.
- Shake me to wake me!
- Tiggitup Ltd.,
- Herefordshire,
- UK,
- HR4 7BS.
160ml
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|720KJ (174 kcal)
|Fat
|16.1g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrates
|8.7g
|of which sugars
|7.2g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
