The Tofoo Co Organic Sweet Chilli Bites 225G
- Energy1488kJ 356kcal18%
- Fat16.5g24%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars7.5g8%
- Salt1.07g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1323kJ
Product Description
- Organic handmade tofu Bites in a surprisingly cheeky chilli crispy crumb
- Tofu with taste
- Vegan
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Tofu* (66%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Spicy Sweet Chilli Breadcrumb* (29%) (Breadcrumb* (Wheat Flour* (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast*), Brown Sugar*, Onion Powder*, Garlic Powder*, Sea Salt, Cayenne Pepper*, Red Chilli Flakes*), Water, Wheat Flour* (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil*, *Denotes Organic Ingredients
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container and refrigerate, consume within 24hrs. Once cooked, do not reheat. Not suitable for home freezing.For use by see top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging and place Bites on a baking tray. Place in centre of oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes, turning halfway, until crispy and piping hot. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Net Contents
225g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Cooked as Per Instructions) Per 100g
|(Cooked as Per Instructions) Per 1/2 Pack
|Energy
|1323kJ
|1488kJ
|-
|316kcal
|356kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|16.5g
|- of which saturates
|1.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|31.8g
|35.8g
|- of which sugars
|6.7g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.6g
|Protein
|12.9g
|14.5g
|Salt
|0.95g
|1.07g
