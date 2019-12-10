Michel Roux OBE Luxury Christmas Pudding 800g Serves 8
New
Product Description
- Matured Christmas pudding with juicy vine fruits, cider and rum, brandy soaked glacé cherries and Almonds.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non-Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Made with juicy vine fruits, cider and rum, brandy soaked glacé cherries and almonds.
- This truly exceptional Christmas Pudding uses rich buttery brioche crumb and is packed full of the finest plump raisins and currants. Add to that a generous dose of French Brandy, almonds, traditional real beef suet and festive spices, making our skillfully crafted matured pudding the perfect table centre-piece.
- Made in Derbyshire by the world's oldest Christmas Pudding Company.
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Vine Fruits (34%) (Sultanas, Raisins, Currants), Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cognac (4%), Brandy Soaked Glace Cherries (4%) (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brandy, Colour: Anthocyanins; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Apple, Brandy, Beef Suet, Almonds, Brioche (Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Free Range Egg, Dried Whole Milk, Sugar, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Yeast, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, E470a; Palm Fat, Wheat Starch), Egg, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e; Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Flour Treatment Agent: E300; Palm Fat), Cider (contains Potassium Metabisulphite), White Rum, Pecan Nuts, Port, Orange and Lemon Peel, Humectant: Glycerine, Molasses, Single Cream (Milk), Mixed Spice, Palm Oil, Salt, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Not suitable for home freezing.For Best Before End: See side of base.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging, cloth mop cap and plastic insert. Run a knife gently around the outer edge of the pudding to loosen before heating.
Steam
Instructions: Leave in ceramic basin and cover top with foil. Place the basin in a steamer over boiling water and steam for 2 hours. Ensure that water does not enter the pudding. Do not allow the steamer to boil dry.
Warnings
- WARNING: Although every effort has been made to remove stones and shells, some small pieces may remain.
Name and address
- Matthew Walker,
- Heanor Gate Road,
- Heanor,
- Derbyshire,
- DE75 7RJ.
Return to
- Matthew Walker,
- Heanor Gate Road,
- Heanor,
- Derbyshire,
- DE75 7RJ.
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|RI (%)
|Energy
|1391kJ / 331kcal
|17%
|Fat
|9.5g
|14%
|Of which saturates
|3.8g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|51.9g
|20%
|Of which sugars
|43.5g
|48%
|Fibre
|4.2g
|14%
|Protein
|3.8g
|8%
|Salt
|<0.1g
|2%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Although every effort has been made to remove stones and shells, some small pieces may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019