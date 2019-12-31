Mara Seaweed Shony Seaweed Seasoning 20G
Offer
Product Description
- Shony 100% pure seaweed blend
- Did you know?
- Seaweeds gets its salty flavour from essential minerals and has 85% less sodium than table salt.
- Find out more about why seaweed is good for you.
- Visit www.maraseaweed.com
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- Our seaweed is sustainably hand harvested or grown in the wild pure waters of the North Atlantic. We dry it immediately to capture all the nutrients and flavour.
- We are a small Scottish company with a big dream. We are passionate about seaweed and we aspire to bring its amazing nutritional benefits and flavour into people's daily life.
- Origins: Scotland, Ireland, Faroe Islands.
- Nourish body & soul
- Superfood seasoning
- Delicious and nutritious salt alternative
- Naturally loaded with essential minerals
- Easy-to-use every day - just stir in or shake on!
- Shony® is rich in fibre, iodine, potassium and magnesium
- Vegan
- Pack size: 20g
- Rich in fibre, iodine, potassium and magnesium
Information
Ingredients
100% Seaweed (Dulse, Kombu (Laminaria Digitata), Sugar Kelp)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Molluscs and Crustaceans
Storage
Keep dry, sealed and away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake liberally to season anything from eggs to fish to salad and vegetables for a nutritious and delicious flavour boost.
Name and address
- Mara Seaweed,
- Celtic Sea Spice Company Ltd,
- Long Craig Rigg,
- Edinburgh,
- EH5 1QT.
Return to
- Mara Seaweed,
- Celtic Sea Spice Company Ltd,
- Long Craig Rigg,
- Edinburgh,
- EH5 1QT.
Net Contents
2 x 10g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|1tsp (1g) portion
|NRV%
|Energy Kj/Kcal
|910/217
|9/2
|Fat(g)
|0.6
|traces
|of which saturates(g)
|0.2
|traces
|Carbohydrate(g)
|37
|traces
|of which sugars(g)
|0
|traces
|Fibre(g)
|26
|traces
|Protein(g)
|2.6
|traces
|Salt(g)*
|7.9
|0.08
|Iodine(mg)
|191.4
|2
|1333
|Potassium(mg)
|6718
|67
|3
|Magnesium(mg)
|614
|6
|2
|Calcium(mg)
|706
|7
|1
|Iron(mg)
|7.7
|0.1
|1
|*Salt content due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020