Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Buttons Dessert 85G

£ 0.90
£1.06/100g

Offer

Per pot (85g)
  • Energy923kJ 221kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1085kJ/260kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate dessert with milk chocolate buttons.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Buttons dessert is a chocolate lovers heaven. Dairy Milk Buttons can be tipped into a smooth Cadbury milk chocolate dessert to be enjoyed as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
  • Milk chocolate buttons with a milk chocolate dessert
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Milk Chocolate (21%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream, Dried Buttermilk, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, Pectin), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze

Name and address

  • UK: Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,

Return to

  • Any queries or comments, write to us at Customer Relations
  • UK: Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot
Energy 1085kJ/260kcal923kJ/221kcal
Fat 13.9g11.8g
of which saturates 8.5g7.2g
Carbohydrate 29.4g25.0g
of which sugars 26.2g22.3g
Fibre 1.1g1.0g
Protein 4.8g4.1g
Salt 0.17g0.14g

