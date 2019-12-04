Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Buttons Dessert 85G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate dessert with milk chocolate buttons.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Buttons dessert is a chocolate lovers heaven. Dairy Milk Buttons can be tipped into a smooth Cadbury milk chocolate dessert to be enjoyed as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
- Milk chocolate buttons with a milk chocolate dessert
- Pack size: 85g
Ingredients
Water, Milk Chocolate (21%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream, Dried Buttermilk, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, Pectin), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze
Name and address
- UK: Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
Return to
- Any queries or comments, write to us at Customer Relations
- UK: Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot
|Energy
|1085kJ/260kcal
|923kJ/221kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|11.8g
|of which saturates
|8.5g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|29.4g
|25.0g
|of which sugars
|26.2g
|22.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.14g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
