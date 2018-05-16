Halo Top Salted Caramel Swirl 3X180ml
New
- Energy736 kJ 176 kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251 kJ
Product Description
- Caramel-flavour dairy ice cream swirled with 11% salted caramel sauce with 27% milk chocolate.
- Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
- #halotop
- 176 calories per bar
- Platinum series
- Pack size: 240ml
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, 27% Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butter Oil, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), 16% Cream, 11% Salted Caramel Sauce (Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar) Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids) Natural Flavouring, Salt), Sugar, Eggs, Milk Protein Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see side of box.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- www.halotop.com
Net Contents
3 x 80ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (80ml / 59g)
|%*
|Energy
|1251 kJ
|736 kJ
|-
|299 kcal
|176 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|18g
|10g
|15%
|of which saturates
|11g
|6,7g
|34%
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|17g
|7%
|of which sugars
|27g
|16g
|18%
|Protein
|5,5g
|3,2g
|6%
|Salt
|0,55g
|0,33g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019