Halo Top Salted Caramel Swirl 3X180ml

£ 5.00
£2.09/100ml

New

Per bar = 80ml/59g
  • Energy736 kJ 176 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251 kJ

Product Description

  • Caramel-flavour dairy ice cream swirled with 11% salted caramel sauce with 27% milk chocolate.
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
  • #halotop
  • 176 calories per bar
  • Platinum series
  • Pack size: 240ml

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, 27% Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butter Oil, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), 16% Cream, 11% Salted Caramel Sauce (Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar) Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids) Natural Flavouring, Salt), Sugar, Eggs, Milk Protein Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see side of box.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.com

Net Contents

3 x 80ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (80ml / 59g)%*
Energy 1251 kJ736 kJ
-299 kcal176 kcal9%
Fat 18g10g15%
of which saturates 11g6,7g34%
Carbohydrate 29g17g7%
of which sugars 27g16g18%
Protein 5,5g3,2g6%
Salt 0,55g0,33g5%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

