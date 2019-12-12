Doves Farm Organic Wholemeal Kamut Flour Khorasan 1Kg
Product Description
- Organic Wholemeal Kamut® Khorasan Flour
- Pale stoneground flour, milled from whole khorasan grain, a rare wheat species related to modern varieties.
- Excellent for baking gourmet breads and pasta.
- KAMUT® grain is a khorasan wheat, triticum turgidum. Said to be the wheat of the Pharaohs, the crop produces bold golden ears of grain with striking long black awns or whiskers.
- KAMUT® khorasan grain growing in Montana.
- KAMUT® khorasan flour makes great bread, pasta, pizza and biscuits and is part of our range of heritage and speciality flours. Khorasan wheat, triticum turgidum, is a hard wheat type whose origins can be traced back to the Fertile Crescent in Egypt where it is thought early agriculture first developed. With large golden grains, twice the size of many modern wheat varieties, it mills into a soft wholegrain flour with a pale, creamy colour. The KAMUT® trade mark was introduced in 1990 to protect and preserve the exceptional quality of this ancient wheat and indicates that licensed seed was grown by organic farmers in North America and the flour was processed under KAMUT® certification.
- Doves Farm Foods was established in 1978, when we wanted to make flour from the organic wheat we grew. We bought a millstone and set it up in the barn on our farm on the picturesque Wiltshire/Berkshire border. At the heart of our ethos, we are dedicated to ethical production methods, slow food and the organic movement. On our farm we rotate crops, livestock and grassland, as well as respecting biodiversity of wildlife and the local environment. We are also passionate about home baking and believe that what we eat today will affect our health and well-being tomorrow. Baking your own bread, cookies and cakes at home is a satisfying and rewarding activity. You can choose the best, local and seasonal ingredients, and know what goes into your family's food.
- Michael & Clare Marriage, Doves Farm
- At Doves Farm we make biscuits, cookies, snack bars and a large range of speciality flours.
- Organic
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
Kamut® Khorasan Wheat Flour* (contains Gluten), *Organic produce
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
To keep your flour at its best, roll down the top after use, store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Produce of
Ingredients from more than one country. Milled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Kamut® Khorasan Flour can be used in your favourite wholemeal recipes and bakes great bread, pasta and biscuits with a very pale brown colour.
Name and address
- Doves Farm Foods,
- Salisbury Road,
- Hungerford,
- Berkshire,
- RG17 0RF.
Return to
- www.dovesfarm.co.uk
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1367 kJ
|-
|325 kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|60.9g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|Fibre
|9.7g
|Protein
|15.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
