Nestle Princessa Zebra Wafer Bar 33G

Nestle Princessa Zebra Wafer Bar 33G
£ 0.50
£1.52/100g
1 wafer =
  • Energy775 kJ 186 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2348 kJ

Product Description

  • Cocoa wafer layered with milk cream
  • If a portion is 1 wafer (33 g)
  • Pack size: 33G

Information

Ingredients

Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (9, 1%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Whole Milk Powder (4, 5%), Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1, 4%), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanuts, Soya and Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 portion

Name and address

  • Nestlé Polska S.A.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 32,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.

Return to

  • www.nestle.pl

Net Contents

33g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion% RI* Per portion
Energy 2348 kJ775 kJ
-563 kcal186 kcal9%
Fat 35,4 g11,7 g17%
of which saturates 17,1 g5,6 g28%
Carbohydrates 52,6 g17,4 g7%
of which sugars 33,7 g11,1 g12%
Fibre 1,2 g0,4 g-
Protein 7,8 g2,6 g5%
Salt 0,52 g0,17 g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 1 portion---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

