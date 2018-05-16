Nestle Princessa Zebra Wafer Bar 33G

- Energy775 kJ 186 kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2348 kJ
Product Description
- Cocoa wafer layered with milk cream
- If a portion is 1 wafer (33 g)
- Pack size: 33G
Information
Ingredients
Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (9, 1%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Whole Milk Powder (4, 5%), Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1, 4%), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanuts, Soya and Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 portion
Name and address
- Nestlé Polska S.A.,
- ul. Domaniewska 32,
- 02-672 Warszawa.
Return to
- www.nestle.pl
Net Contents
33g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion
|% RI* Per portion
|Energy
|2348 kJ
|775 kJ
|563 kcal
|186 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|35,4 g
|11,7 g
|17%
|of which saturates
|17,1 g
|5,6 g
|28%
|Carbohydrates
|52,6 g
|17,4 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|33,7 g
|11,1 g
|12%
|Fibre
|1,2 g
|0,4 g
|Protein
|7,8 g
|2,6 g
|5%
|Salt
|0,52 g
|0,17 g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|Pack contains 1 portion
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
