By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Balcerzak Old Polish Ham 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Balcerzak Old Polish Ham 120G
£ 1.10
£0.92/100g

Product Description

  • Old polish ham, cooked sliced ham, formed from selected cuts of pork leg
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cooked
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (80%), Water, Salt, Stabilizer: E451, Glucose, Gluten-free Wheat Fibre, Thickening Agent: E407a, Collagen Pork Protein, Antioxidant: E316, Flavour, Preservative: E250

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Mustard, Celery, Soya, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C - 5°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by the use by date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using EU pork

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 slices

Name and address

  • Balcerzak Sp. z o.o.,
  • Wróblów 38,
  • 67-410 Sława.

Return to

  • www.balcerzak.pl

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 434 kJ / 103 kcal
Fat 3,5 g
of which saturates 1, 3 g
Carbohydrate 0,8 g
of which sugars 0,5 g
Protein 17,0 g
Salt 2,6 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 150G

£ 1.10
£7.34/kg

Tesco German Salami Slices 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.11
£0.74/100g

Aldi Price Match

Mlekovita Mazdaamer Cheese Slice 150G

£ 1.10
£0.73/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here