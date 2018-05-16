Tesco Essentails Triple Blades Refills 10Pack

Product Description
- Tesco Essentials 10 replacement blades
- Tesco Essentials 10 Replacement Blades Designed with triple blades and a lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help provide a close, smooth shave. Blades are compatible with Tesco Essentials triple blade razor.
- with lubricating strip
- Triple blade
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
PEG-115M, PEG-7M, Tocopherol, Cyclodextrin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Maltodextrin
Produce of
Produced in the Czech Republic
Preparation and Usage
- To change cartridges: Use with Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. Rinse cartridge thoroughly in running water after use. Allow to dry completely before storage.
Warnings
- Warning
- Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid touching or wiping the blades, this will impair performance and may cause injury.
Recycling info
Blister. Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
10 x Replacement Blades
Safety information
Warning Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid touching or wiping the blades, this will impair performance and may cause injury.
