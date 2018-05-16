By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentails Triple Blades Refills 10Pack

Tesco Essentails Triple Blades Refills 10Pack
£ 3.00
£0.30/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials 10 replacement blades
  • Tesco Essentials 10 Replacement Blades Designed with triple blades and a lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help provide a close, smooth shave. Blades are compatible with Tesco Essentials triple blade razor.
  • with lubricating strip
  Tesco Essentials 10 Replacement Blades Designed with triple blades and a lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help provide a close, smooth shave. Blades are compatible with Tesco Essentials triple blade razor.
  • Triple blade
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, Tocopherol, Cyclodextrin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Maltodextrin

Produce of

Produced in the Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • To change cartridges: Use with Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. Rinse cartridge thoroughly in running water after use. Allow to dry completely before storage.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid touching or wiping the blades, this will impair performance and may cause injury.

Recycling info

Blister. Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x Replacement Blades

Safety information

Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid touching or wiping the blades, this will impair performance and may cause injury.

