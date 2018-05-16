Up & Go Breakfast Banana & Honey Drink 3 X 250Ml
Product Description
- The nutritious banana and honey flavour breakfast drink that's high in protein, high in fibre, low in fat and made with milk and oats. Fortified with vitamins & minerals (UHT).
- Widely Recyclable
- Smooth Blend of Milk & Oats
- Your Nutritious Breakfast
- High in Protein, Fibre and Calcium
- Vitamins D, C, B6 & B12
- Proud to Be the Official Breakfast of British Swimming
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 750ML
- High in Protein
- High in Fibre
- High in Calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Reconstituted) (44%), Water, Maltodextrin (Wheat), Vegetable Fibre, Banana Puree, Sugar, Soya Isolate, Oat Flour (1.5%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Flavourings, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Honey, Minerals (Calcium and Sodium Phosphates, Iron), Salt, Vitamins (D, C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, B12)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink chilled.
- Chill Me
- Shake Me
Name and address
- Life Health Foods UK,
- 82 St John Street,
- London,
- EC1M 4JN.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you
- hello@upandgo.co.uk
- 020 3642 3410
- Or visit us online
- www.upandgo.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|% RI* per 100ml
|Energy
|281kJ
|703kJ
|-
|67kcal
|168kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|25g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|12g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|5.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|8.5g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.40g
|Vitamin D
|0.7μg
|1.7μg
|13%
|Vitamin C
|4.8mg
|12mg
|6%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.1mg
|0.4mg
|13%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.2mg
|0.5mg
|11%
|Niacin (B3)
|2.1mg
|5.3mg
|13%
|Vitamin B6
|0.2mg
|0.5mg
|13%
|Folic Acid
|26.0μg
|65.0μg
|13%
|Vitamin B12
|0.3μg
|0.8μg
|13%
|Iron
|0.8mg
|2.1mg
|6%
|Calcium
|95.9mg
|240mg
|12%
|Phosphorus
|105mg
|262mg
|15%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
