By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Up & Go Breakfast Banana & Honey Drink 3 X 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Up & Go Breakfast Banana & Honey Drink 3 X 250Ml
£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

New

Product Description

  • The nutritious banana and honey flavour breakfast drink that's high in protein, high in fibre, low in fat and made with milk and oats. Fortified with vitamins & minerals (UHT).
  • Widely Recyclable
  • Smooth Blend of Milk & Oats
  • Your Nutritious Breakfast
  • High in Protein, Fibre and Calcium
  • Vitamins D, C, B6 & B12
  • Proud to Be the Official Breakfast of British Swimming
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • High in Calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Reconstituted) (44%), Water, Maltodextrin (Wheat), Vegetable Fibre, Banana Puree, Sugar, Soya Isolate, Oat Flour (1.5%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Flavourings, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Honey, Minerals (Calcium and Sodium Phosphates, Iron), Salt, Vitamins (D, C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, B12)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled.
  • Chill Me
  • Shake Me

Name and address

  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you
  • hello@upandgo.co.uk
  • 020 3642 3410
  • Or visit us online
  • www.upandgo.co.uk
  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Per 250ml% RI* per 100ml
Energy281kJ703kJ
-67kcal168kcal
Fat1.0g2.5g
of which saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate10g25g
of which sugars4.9g12g
Fibre2.1g5.3g
Protein3.4g8.5g
Salt0.16g0.40g
Vitamin D0.7μg1.7μg13%
Vitamin C4.8mg12mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg 0.4mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg 0.5mg11%
Niacin (B3)2.1mg 5.3mg13%
Vitamin B60.2mg 0.5mg13%
Folic Acid26.0μg65.0μg13%
Vitamin B120.3μg0.8μg13%
Iron0.8mg2.1mg6%
Calcium95.9mg 240mg12%
Phosphorus105mg262mg15%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here