Rubicon Spring Sparkling Water Orange & Mango 4X500ml

Rubicon Spring Sparkling Water Orange & Mango 4X500ml
£ 3.75
£0.19/100ml

New

Each 250ml serving* contains,*Each multipack contains 8 x 250ml servings
  • Energy31kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Orange and Mango Flavoured Spring Water Drink with Fruit Juice, Sweetener and Vitamins
  • Visit us at rubicondrinks.co.uk
  • Spring water made awesome!
  • Hydrates your body and tickles your tastebuds.
  • Rubicon Spring Orange and Mango sparkling Spring water gives you a refreshing drink that is big on flavour, packed with vitamins and natural flavourings with no sugar and only 15 calories per bottle! For guilt free tasty hydration.
  • Rubicon Spring is also available in Black Cherry & Raspberry, Strawberry & Kiwi and Lemon & Lime. What are you waiting for?
  • Our bottles and caps are 100% recyclable.
  • Widely Recycled
  • Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited.
  • Spread your wings and discover a sparkling spring water bursting full of fruity flavour
  • A refreshing combination of sparkling spring water and Orange and Mango fruit juice
  • Only 15 calories per bottle
  • Packed full of vitamins
  • Made with natural flavours
  • No sugar
  • Pack size: 2000ML
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water (96%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 2.5%, Mango 0.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Safflower), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlightOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End See Side of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr P.L.C.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • www.rubicondrinks.co.uk
Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 12kJ / 3kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.01g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)1.2mg (7.5%**)
Vitamin B6 0.1mg (7.5%**)
Vitamin B12 0.2µg (7.5%**)
*Each multipack contains 8 x 250ml servings-
**Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult.-

