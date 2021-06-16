P20 Suncare Face Spf30 50G
Product Description
- Face Cream
- P20 Sunscreen: P20 Face is a highly reliable, very water resistant sunscreen that comes in a light cream formula specially designed for the face. Also ideal for use on the neck, chest and ears, it contains photostable UVA and UVB filters, and no added fragrances. P20 Face provides UVA protection that far exceeds EU recommendations, is rated 5 out of 5 stars, which helps protect against the visible signs of premature skin aging. Clinical testing shows that P20 is durable up to 10 hours and that the protection category is maintained even after 4 x 20 minutes in the water.
- Seriously reliable suncare
- UVA ***** ultra
- UVB/SPF 30 high protection
- Durable up to 10 hours
- Highly water resistant
- Light cream formula
- Protects against UV-induced skin damage
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Homosalate, Dibutyl Adipate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetyl Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Glycerin, Undecane, C8-22 Alkyl Acrylates/Methacrylic Acid Crosspolymer, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Tridecane, Phenoxyethanol, Propyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Benzoic Acid, Squalane, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polysorbate 60, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil
Produce of
Made in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Follow the enclosed instructions carefully to ensure full benefit.
Warnings
- KEEP AWAY FROM DIRECT SUNLIGHT
Name and address
- Riemann A/S,
- DK-3400 Hilleroed.
Return to
- www.p20.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Safety information
