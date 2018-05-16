Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 348G

Product Description
- White chocolate egg and Lindor white chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lidnt.com
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly smooth
- Pack size: 348g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Highly meltable - Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place
Produce of
Manufactured in Italy
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
Net Contents
348g ℮
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2357 kJ / 565 kcal Fat 35 g - of which saturates 22 g Carbohydrate 56 g - of which sugars 56 g Protein 5.1 g Salt 0.25 g
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2625 kJ / 632 kcal Fat 48 g - of which saturates 35 g Carbohydrate 45 g - of which sugars 45 g Protein 4.1 g Salt 0.20 g
