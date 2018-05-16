By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 348G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 348G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 15.00
£4.32/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • White chocolate egg and Lindor white chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lidnt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 348g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Highly meltable - Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

348g ℮

    • Irresistibly smooth
    • Lindt White Chocolate Egg
    • Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Highly meltable - Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2357 kJ / 565 kcal
    Fat 35 g
    - of which saturates 22 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g
    - of which sugars 56 g
    Protein 5.1 g
    Salt 0.25 g
    • Irresistibly smooth
    • Lindt White Chocolate Egg
    • Lindor White Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Highly meltable - Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2625 kJ / 632 kcal
    Fat 48 g
    - of which saturates 35 g
    Carbohydrate 45 g
    - of which sugars 45 g
    Protein 4.1 g
    Salt 0.20 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.59
£0.59/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here