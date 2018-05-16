By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Duda Kielbasa Sandwich Slice 200G

Duda Kielbasa Sandwich Slice 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Cured, smoked & steamed pork product with water addition, formed meat.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 90% of pork ham meat
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat from Ham 90%, Water, Salt, Starch, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Thickeners (Processed Seaweed of the Eucheuma Species, Konjac), Pork Protein, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Antioxidant (Sodium Isoascorbate), Natural Flavour, Spices Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Soybeans, Eggs, Milk (with Lactose), Peanuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat. Eat cold.

Name and address

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • 40-084 Katowice,
  • ul. Opolska 22.
  • Zakład Produkcyjny,
  • 41-203 Sosnowiec,
  • ul. Baczyńskiego 165.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of product:
Energy:415 kJ / 99 kcal
Fat 2,0 g
of which saturates 1,3 g
Carbohydrate1,3 g
of which sugars 0,5 g
Protein 19 g
Salt 2,1 g

