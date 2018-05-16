Duda Kielbasa Sandwich Slice 200G

Product Description
- Cured, smoked & steamed pork product with water addition, formed meat.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 90% of pork ham meat
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat from Ham 90%, Water, Salt, Starch, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Thickeners (Processed Seaweed of the Eucheuma Species, Konjac), Pork Protein, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Antioxidant (Sodium Isoascorbate), Natural Flavour, Spices Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)
Allergy Information
- This product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Soybeans, Eggs, Milk (with Lactose), Peanuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat. Eat cold.
Name and address
- Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
- 40-084 Katowice,
- ul. Opolska 22.
- Zakład Produkcyjny,
- 41-203 Sosnowiec,
- ul. Baczyńskiego 165.
Return to
- www.duda.pl
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g of product:
|Energy:
|415 kJ / 99 kcal
|Fat
|2,0 g
|of which saturates
|1,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|1,3 g
|of which sugars
|0,5 g
|Protein
|19 g
|Salt
|2,1 g
