Osu Apple Cider Vinegar With The Mother & Apple Juice 500Ml

5(2)Write a review
Osu Apple Cider Vinegar With The Mother & Apple Juice 500Ml
£ 7.00
£1.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated Apple Juice Blended with Apple Cider Vinegar
  • “Beautiful mind & spirit". This is what the iconic cherry blossom Sakura means in the Japanese language of flowers. Sakura is also linked to ephemeral nature and the beauty of life which we feel inspired by.
  • For more suggestions, visit www.osuvinegar.co.uk
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • We believe that small, daily habits can make a real difference in the long term!
  • In Japan, having vinegar daily is a habit handed down through the generations for centuries. This ritual is just as important today as its always been.
  • We use 200 years of expertise in crafting vinegar in Japan to blend unpasteurised apple cider vinegar and 100% natural fruit juice to deliver a balanced, tangy taste with the natural sweetness of apples.
  • Our vinegar includes 'The Mother' which is the strands of protein present within the raw apple cider vinegar.
  • Raw & unpasteurised - Rich in acetic acid and proteins like ‘The Mother'
  • Apple Juice Blend - Providing subtle sweetness for superior tasting vinegar without any added sugar
  • All Natural - No artificial colourings, flavours, preservatives are ever added to our product
  • Versatile - The one product you need for dressings, marinades, cocktails and even beauty treatments
  • Vegan - Designed to incorporate richer flavour into a plant-based diet
  • Craft Heritage - Fermented using over 200 years of vinegar expertise from Japan
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Apple Juice (56%), Apple Cider Vinegar (44%), All Natural!

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Once opened, consume within 12 weeks. Refrigeration not required.

Produce of

Blended and bottled in the U.K. using apple juice from Turkey and the E.U. and apple cider vinegar from the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Due to the seasonality of the ingredients, some natural variation may occur. Contents may form a natural deposit. Shake before use.
  • To drink, dilute to taste with still, sparkling or warm water.
  • We recommend you dilute 1 part (20ml) Osu with 9 parts of water.
  • Sprinkle OSU directly onto salads for a tangy burst of flavour.
  • Add a delicious, zingy flavour to your marinade and healthy ingredients.
  • Try Osu in your favourite cocktail. It'll soon become your secret ingredient.

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you! Please contact us at:
  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone: 080 0157 7032

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Serving 20ml
Energy 774kJ/155kJ/
-182kcal36kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
Of which Saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 39.9g8.0g
Of which Sugars* 36.4g7.3g
Fibre 0.6g<0.5g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
*Naturally occurring sugars--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth taste, my new kitchen lifesaver

5 stars

After becoming interested in gut health 6 months ago, I’ve been trying to drink apple cider vinegar more regularly but I’ve struggled with the sharp taste. Really pleasantly surprised by OSU, it’s so smooth and I’m finding myself using it as a healthy ingredient replacement in a tonne of vegan recipes. Given the flu season has started, I’m loving having it with hot water, honey and lemon in the morning instead of my normal tea.

Great Taste

5 stars

Best tasting apple cider vinegar by far , & I have tried several.

