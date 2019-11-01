Osu Apple Cider Vinegar With The Mother & Apple Juice 500Ml

Smooth taste, my new kitchen lifesaver
After becoming interested in gut health 6 months ago, I’ve been trying to drink apple cider vinegar more regularly but I’ve struggled with the sharp taste. Really pleasantly surprised by OSU, it’s so smooth and I’m finding myself using it as a healthy ingredient replacement in a tonne of vegan recipes. Given the flu season has started, I’m loving having it with hot water, honey and lemon in the morning instead of my normal tea.
Great Taste
Best tasting apple cider vinegar by far , & I have tried several.