Up&Go Breakfast Drink Chocolate 330Ml

£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • The nutritious chocolate ﬂavour breakfast drink that's high in protein, high in ﬁbre, low in fat and made with milk and oats. Fortiﬁed with vitamins & minerals (UHT).
  • The Official Breakfast of British Swimming
  • Find out more about our partnership at www.upandgo.co.uk
  • Smooth blend of milk & oats
  • Your nutritious breakfast
  • High in protein, fibre and calcium
  • Vitamins D, C, B6 & B12
  • Pack size: 330ml
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre
  • High in calcium
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Reconstituted) (58%), Water, Wholegrain Oat Flour (3.2%), Sugar, Chicory Inulin, Milk Protein, Soy Protein, Cocoa (0.9%), Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Minerals (Calcium & Sodium Phosphate, Iron), Dried Cream Extract (Milk), Salt, Vitamins (D, C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, B12)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya

Storage

Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill me
  • Shake me well
  • Drink chilled.

Name and address

  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.

Return to

  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.
  • 020 3642 3410
  • hello@upandgo.co.uk

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml% RI* per 100ml
Energy 283kJ934kJ
-67kcal221kcal
Fat 1.0g3.4g
of which saturates 0.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate 8.7g28.7g
of which sugars 5.9g19.5g
Fibre 2.3g7.6g
Protein 4.6g15.2g
Salt 0.17g0.56g
Vitamin D 0.67µg2.21µg
Vitamin C 4.8mg15.8mg
Thiamin (B1) 0.14mg0.46mg
Riboflavin (B2) 0.18mg0.59mg
Niacin (B3)2.1mg7.0mg
Vitamin B6 0.18mg0.59mg
Folic Acid 26.0µg85.8µg
Vitamin B12 0.32µg1.06µg
Iron 0.8mg2.6mg
Calcium 143mg472mg
Phosphorus 111mg366mg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

