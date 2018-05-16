Brew City Pickle Bar Fries 200G

- Energy304kJ 73kcal4%
Product Description
- Slices of pickled gherkins, coated in a mustard batter.
- For more information see www.brewcity.uk
- We are Brew City
- When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
- Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
- It's beermunch!
- Dill pickle strips in a light mustard batter
- Bites for beer
- Proper bar snacks
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Gherkin (74%) (Cucumber, Water, Salt, Vinegar, Firming Agent (509), Spices, Garlic Oil, Dill Oil, Turmeric Extract), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Maize Flour, Mustard (1.6%), Horseradish Powder, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (E330, E450, E500), Salt, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract, Whey Protein (Milk), Onion Powder, White Pepper, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Modified Starch, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Gelling Agent (E401), Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City Pickle Bar Fries.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of Pickle Bar Fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 14 - 16 minutes, turning every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product will be hot after cooking.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfectly pairs with tangy pilsner
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 oven baked servings
Name and address
- Freepost Brewcity,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BS.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|601
|723
|kcal
|144
|173
|Fat g
|7.9
|8.1
|of which saturates g
|0.9
|0.8
|Carbohydrate g
|14
|19
|of which sugars g
|2.0
|1.3
|Fibre g
|2.4
|3.0
|Protein g
|3.3
|4.1
|Salt g
|2.6
|3.1
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
