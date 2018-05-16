By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brew City Pickle Bar Fries 200G

image 1 of Brew City Pickle Bar Fries 200G
£ 2.79
£1.40/100g
per 42g serving Oven Baked
  • Energy304kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Slices of pickled gherkins, coated in a mustard batter.
  • For more information see www.brewcity.uk
  • Follow Us
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram www.brewcity.uk
  • We are Brew City
  • When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
  • Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
  • It's beermunch!
  • Dill pickle strips in a light mustard batter
  • Bites for beer
  • Proper bar snacks
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Gherkin (74%) (Cucumber, Water, Salt, Vinegar, Firming Agent (509), Spices, Garlic Oil, Dill Oil, Turmeric Extract), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Maize Flour, Mustard (1.6%), Horseradish Powder, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (E330, E450, E500), Salt, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract, Whey Protein (Milk), Onion Powder, White Pepper, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Modified Starch, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Gelling Agent (E401), Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City Pickle Bar Fries.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of Pickle Bar Fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 14 - 16 minutes, turning every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product will be hot after cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfectly pairs with tangy pilsner

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • customer.relations@brewcity.uk
  • 0800 756 0825 (ROI 1800 946 008)
  • Customer Relations,
  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ601723
kcal144173
Fat g7.98.1
of which saturates g0.90.8
Carbohydrate g1419
of which sugars g2.01.3
Fibre g2.43.0
Protein g3.34.1
Salt g2.63.1

