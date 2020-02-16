Colgate Smile For Good Protection Toothpaste 75Ml

Good and bad
I like how it is environmentally friendly As the box is recyclable. However I’m not really fond of the texture of the toothpaste as it is more of a gel, and the flavour of mint is quite strong. Teeth do feel clean enough afterwards though
Awesome product
Love the packaging and the fact that it is all recyclable. On the packaging it clearly is explained what each ingredient is for which I find very helpful. The toothpaste itself is very very refreshing. I would definitely use it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for my household
Overall was a fantastic experience, taste nice and it is just perfect for my kids also. They always complained about over taste of toothpaste and this one was great! I high recommend to all!!!
Happy smile
Very satisfied with this product. Leaves long-lasting fresh breath and is gentle on my teeth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Eco-Clean Sheen
The thing I love most about this product is the recyclable packaging. It made me aware how many toothpaste tubes I throw away a year. I also loved seeing ingredients simply listed with their intended purpose. I found the toothpaste itself a little thick and the flavour a bit basic. I would prefer a top down style tube as wastes less product and doesn’t make a mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pretty good
I have been using Colgate for years and find them a trustworthy brand so I was looking forward to trying this. When it arrived I thought the packaging was very in-keeping with it all being recyclable, simple and no unnecessary extras and I love the fact that it is completely recyclable. The taste was OK but not quite as nice as the toothpastes I normally use, I found it a little bitter and the texture was slightly odd, though I’d probably get used to it over time and it did leave my with a fresh and clean feeling. I think the main thing that could stop me buying this in the future is the price. I think for the size and what it is it isn’t worth the extra cost just for the sake of being vegan and recyclable. A decent product, ethical but at a price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good toothpaste
As with a toothpastes, this makes absolutely no difference of your teeth, but it cleans them well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Enviromental friendly & great product.
Finally a company provides a 100% environmental friendly recyclable packaging. Well done. The toothpaste does not have the classical minty artificial flavour which is good, I have bben using it for a little more than a week and I have discover a different feel on my whole mouth (like softer). Only time will say but for now is definitely a keeper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean feel
Leaves teeth feeling fresh and clean and healthy looking gums,was pleased with results and will be purchasing again
Brill toothpaste
Would defo recommend this toothpaste for all types of teeth