By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Smile For Good Protection Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(240)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Smile For Good Protection Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 4.95
£6.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Save Water
  • Turn off the tap while brushing
  • Anticavity fluoride toothpaste. Carefully selected ingredients for your everyday protection.
  • Colgate Smile is our first responsibly made natural and organic toothpaste, packaged in a recyclable tube and carton and formulated with minimal, natural ingredients. Our aim is to offer complete transparency, giving you everything you need and nothing that you don't.
  • This protective eco toothpaste is suitable for vegans and is formulated with 99.7% of ingredients from natural origin that provide optimal everyday protection. Our packaging is designed to empower you in your buying decisions, clearly outlining each ingredient and its role within the formula.
  • Our mission is to make all of our products fully recyclable by 2025 and by buying this toothpaste you are helping to support people who are working towards something good for the world of tomorrow. To find out more head to www.colgate.com. Good for you. Better for the planet.
  • Water blends everything together
  • Fluoride protects from cavities
  • Silica cleans & polishes teeth
  • Glycerin prevents the paste from drying out
  • Xylitol & aroma makes the paste taste fresh
  • Cellulose gum gives the right consistency
  • Lauryl glucoside & disodium cocoyl glutamate foams to reach teeth all around
  • 99.7% natural origin of total
  • SLS free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Lauryl Glucoside, Cellulose Gum, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Aroma, Sodium Fluoride, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm Fˉ)

Preparation and Usage

  • Toothpaste / Directions for use:
  • Brush at least twice a day.
  • Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

240 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good and bad

3 stars

I like how it is environmentally friendly As the box is recyclable. However I’m not really fond of the texture of the toothpaste as it is more of a gel, and the flavour of mint is quite strong. Teeth do feel clean enough afterwards though

Awesome product

5 stars

Love the packaging and the fact that it is all recyclable. On the packaging it clearly is explained what each ingredient is for which I find very helpful. The toothpaste itself is very very refreshing. I would definitely use it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for my household

5 stars

Overall was a fantastic experience, taste nice and it is just perfect for my kids also. They always complained about over taste of toothpaste and this one was great! I high recommend to all!!!

Happy smile

4 stars

Very satisfied with this product. Leaves long-lasting fresh breath and is gentle on my teeth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Eco-Clean Sheen

4 stars

The thing I love most about this product is the recyclable packaging. It made me aware how many toothpaste tubes I throw away a year. I also loved seeing ingredients simply listed with their intended purpose. I found the toothpaste itself a little thick and the flavour a bit basic. I would prefer a top down style tube as wastes less product and doesn’t make a mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty good

3 stars

I have been using Colgate for years and find them a trustworthy brand so I was looking forward to trying this. When it arrived I thought the packaging was very in-keeping with it all being recyclable, simple and no unnecessary extras and I love the fact that it is completely recyclable. The taste was OK but not quite as nice as the toothpastes I normally use, I found it a little bitter and the texture was slightly odd, though I’d probably get used to it over time and it did leave my with a fresh and clean feeling. I think the main thing that could stop me buying this in the future is the price. I think for the size and what it is it isn’t worth the extra cost just for the sake of being vegan and recyclable. A decent product, ethical but at a price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good toothpaste

4 stars

As with a toothpastes, this makes absolutely no difference of your teeth, but it cleans them well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enviromental friendly & great product.

5 stars

Finally a company provides a 100% environmental friendly recyclable packaging. Well done. The toothpaste does not have the classical minty artificial flavour which is good, I have bben using it for a little more than a week and I have discover a different feel on my whole mouth (like softer). Only time will say but for now is definitely a keeper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean feel

5 stars

Leaves teeth feeling fresh and clean and healthy looking gums,was pleased with results and will be purchasing again

Brill toothpaste

4 stars

Would defo recommend this toothpaste for all types of teeth

1-10 of 240 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here