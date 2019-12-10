Halo Top Triple Chocolate Cake 473Ml

It tastes amazing!
Love the fudge and cake pieces in there! Soooo good!
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 724 kJ
Milk, Cream, Cane Sugar, Chocolate Cake Pieces (5, 5%) (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Cocoa, Pasteurized Eggs, Water, Brown Sugar, Baking Soda, Natural Flavour, Salt), Caramel Swirl (5, 5%) (Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Cocoa, Cocoa Mass, Corn Starch, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavour, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Skim Milk Powder, Eggs, Cocoa, Chocolate Chips (2%) (Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cocoa, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavours, Milk), Milk Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Sugar)
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see base of tub.
Contains 4 servings
473ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 118ml**
|Per 100ml
|%* Per 100ml
|Energy
|724 kJ
|615 kJ
|-
|173 kcal
|147 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|8.6g
|7.3g
|10%
|of which Saturates
|5.3g
|4.5g
|22%
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|18.1g
|7%
|of which Sugars
|17.8g
|15.1g
|17%
|Protein
|5.0g
|4.3g
|9%
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019