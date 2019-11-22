Ginsters Vegan Quorn Pasty 180G

Vegan Pasty
This is the best Quorn product I've come across . It's also an excellent pasty and I'm not even vegan .
Delicious
Delicious! enjoyed immensely !
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1012kJ/242kcal
Potato, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Quorn™ Pieces (15%) (Mycoprotein, Potato Powder, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Water, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser: Carrageenan), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Onion, Swede, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Salt, Malt Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Pea Protein, Cracked White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Colour: Caramelised Sugar Powder, Ground Mustard Seeds, Dextrose, White Wine Vinegar, Rubbed Rosemary, Mustard Bran, Sugar
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 1 month. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled: 15 to 20 mins. Bake frozen: 25 to 30 mins.
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1012kJ/242kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|Protein
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.67g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
