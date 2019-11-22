By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ginsters Vegan Quorn Pasty 180G

5(2)Write a review
Ginsters Vegan Quorn Pasty 180G
£ 1.75
£0.97/100g
Each pastry (180g) contains
  • Energy1821kJ 436kcal
    22%
  • Fat23.8g
    34%
  • Saturates11.5g
    58%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt1.21g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1012kJ/242kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated Quorn™ pieces with potato, onion and swede, distinctly seasoned with pepper, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Pack illustration: St Ives 68 miles from our bakery in Callington, Cornwall
  • No added artificial preservatives or colours
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Quorn™ Pieces (15%) (Mycoprotein, Potato Powder, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Water, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser: Carrageenan), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Onion, Swede, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Salt, Malt Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Pea Protein, Cracked White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Colour: Caramelised Sugar Powder, Ground Mustard Seeds, Dextrose, White Wine Vinegar, Rubbed Rosemary, Mustard Bran, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard, Rye, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 1 month. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled: 15 to 20 mins. Bake frozen: 25 to 30 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this pasty hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1012kJ/242kcal
Fat 13.2g
Saturates 6.4g
Carbohydrate 23.1g
Sugars 2.0g
Fibre 2.7g
Protein 6.4g
Salt 0.67g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

