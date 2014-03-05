Haliborange Omega3 Dha Orange Flavoured Syrup 300Ml
Product Description
- Omega-3 DHA Brain Support Orange Flavoured Syrup
- UK Department of Health recommends that all children from 6 months to 5 years are given a supplement containing Vitamins A, C & D. Source: nhs.uk
- Food Supplement
- UK's No. 1 kids vitamins brand, trusted, by parents†
- † Based on 52 W/E sales data 8.9.18
- Orange flavoured liquid food supplement with Omega-3 plus vitamins. We all want our little ones to shine in life! Haliborange Omega-3 Orange Syrup is a tasty way for your child to get the important Omega-3 nutrients and vitamins they need every day.
- A multivitamin with Omega-3 DHA for everyday support
- *The beneficial effect for the brain is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA. We all want our little ones to shine in life!
- The orange syrup tastes delicious and delivers essential Omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA, which help maintain normal brain function.
- At Haliborange, we understand that during the first 12 years of a child's life, nutritional requirements are particularly high. That's why we've specially formulated our Omega-3 Orange Syrup for kids 3-12 years to help support health and wellbeing.
- With vitamins A, C, & D
- With real orange juice
- No artificial sweeteners
- Pack size: 300ML
- Omega-3 DHA: Contributes to normal brain function
- Vitamin A: Supports normal vision
- Vitamin C: Supports the immune system
- Vitamin D: Essential for normal growth and development of bones in children
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sucrose, Cod Liver Oil (Fish) 12%, Fish Oil 11%, Glycerol, Orange Juice Concentrate (Sulphites) 8%, Tuna Fish Oil 2%, Vitamin C, Emulsifier: Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Monostearate (Polysorbate 60), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Flavours: Lemon, Orange, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin E Prep. (Vitamin E, Soybean Oil), Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Once opened, store within the carton and use within two months of opening. Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use
- Recommended Daily Intake
- Children over three years old - Two 5ml teaspoons daily.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Keep out of reach of children. Replace lid securely.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
Return to
- KT13 0XP,
- UK.
- haliborange.com
- 0800 0728 777
Lower age limit
3 Years
Upper age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 10ml
|% NRV**
|Omega-3 Nutrients
|650 mg
|of which DHA
|305 mg
|of which EPA
|195 mg
|Vitamin A
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|6 µg
|120
|Vitamin C
|50 mg
|63
|**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Keep out of reach of children. Replace lid securely.
