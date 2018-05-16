Halo Top Monster Cookie Ice Cream 473Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 707 kJ
Product Description
- Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Swirl (5,5 %) and Chocolate Chip Cookie Pieces (4,5 %), with Sugar and Sweeteners.
- 676 calories per tub*
- *Each tub contains 4 portions of 118ml
- Platinum series
- Kosher - Dairy
- Pack size: 473ml
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Cream, Cane Sugar, Peanut Butter Swirl (5.5%) (Peanut, Sugar, Peanut Oil, Salt), Skim Milk Powder, Chocolate Chip Cookie Pieces (4.5%) (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract)), Eggs, Milk Chocolate Chips (2.5%) (Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla, Cane Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Colours (Red Radish, Spirulina Extract, Turmeric Oleoresin), Carnauba Wax), Milk Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavour, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Sugar)
Allergy Information
- This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Tree Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see base of tub.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Eden Creamery LLC,
- Los Angeles,
- CA 90027,
- USA.
Importer address
- Halo Top UK Ltd,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- Halo Top UK Ltd,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- www.halotop.com
Net Contents
473ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 118ml**
|Per 100ml
|%* Per 100ml
|Energy
|707 kJ
|598 kJ
|-
|169 kcal
|143 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|9.2g
|7.8g
|11%
|of which Saturates
|4.4g
|3.7g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|14.4g
|6%
|of which Sugars
|15.5g
|13.1g
|15%
|Protein
|5.2g
|4.4g
|9%
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
