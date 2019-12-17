By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr. Oetker Pizza Momenti Grilled Vegetable Ricotta 185G

3(2)
Dr. Oetker Pizza Momenti Grilled Vegetable Ricotta 185G
1 Pizza
  • Energy1664 kJ 391 kcal
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100 g

Product Description

  • Pizza base topped with Ricotta cheese based sauce, grilled peppers and courgettes and mozzarella.
  • Pizza For One?
  • Look No Further!
  • Our pizzas are just the right size and packed full of flavour! Perfect for a tasty dinner or lunch, why not try them with a fresh, crisp salad or sweet potato wedges.
  • Our Dr. Oetker Momenti Pizzas are the perfect single serve pizzas with under 400 calories
  • With a light and crispy base, the Momenti Grilled Vegetable & Ricotta Pizza is topped with a light ricotta cheese sauce instead of tomato, delicious mozzarella, courgette and colourful peppers
  • Try with a fresh crisp salad for lunch or potato wedges for a quick and easy evening meal
  • Cooked from Frozen in just 11 minutes
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Grilled Red and Yellow Peppers (15%), Water, Ricotta Cheese (11%), Grilled Courgette (7.5%), Cream, Mozzarella Cheese (5%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Olive Paste (Olives, Water, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed)), Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Phosphates, Calcium Citrates), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E 500), Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Chilli Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye and Spelt)

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18ºC or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to pizza your way...
1 Remove all packaging.
2 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
3 Place the pizza directly onto the middle shelf of oven. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Caution topping will be extremely hot!
Conventional: 220ºC, 425ºF 11-13 mins
Fan: 200ºC 11-13 mins
Gas: Gas mark 6 11-13 mins

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 1 person

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker UK.,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • PR26 7QN.

Return to

  • We are passionate about the quality of our pizza, and are always keen to hear your feedback...Talk to us at:
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100 g(as consumed) Per pizzaReference Intake % per pizza*Reference Intake Adult
Energy (kJ)8961644--
Energy (kcal)21339120 %2000
Fat 6.8 g12 g17 %70 g
of which saturates 3.0 g5.5 g28 %20 g
Carbohydrate 29 g53 g20 %260 g
of which sugars 4.1 g7.5 g8 %90 g
Fibre 2.7 g5.0 g--
Protein 7.5 g14 g28 %50 g
Salt 1.1 g2.0 g33 %6.0 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

You really must try this pizza

5 stars

Do not know why only 1star given by another review. I found this to be one of the most delicious topping and base pizza I have ever had. Really delighted with this find.

I would rather have eaten the box.

1 stars

The base is thick with an unpleasant taste and texture and the topping is really sparse with a horrible taste apart from the two bits of pepper. Most of mine went in the bin. You would be better off having a cheap french bread type pizza or a toastie if you only have a Momenti spare.

