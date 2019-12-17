Dr. Oetker Pizza Momenti Grilled Vegetable Ricotta 185G

You really must try this pizza
Do not know why only 1star given by another review. I found this to be one of the most delicious topping and base pizza I have ever had. Really delighted with this find.
I would rather have eaten the box.
The base is thick with an unpleasant taste and texture and the topping is really sparse with a horrible taste apart from the two bits of pepper. Most of mine went in the bin. You would be better off having a cheap french bread type pizza or a toastie if you only have a Momenti spare.