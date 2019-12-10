Studio By Miraval Mediterranean Rose Wine 750Ml

Product Description
- Rosé French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Very pale pink colour. Nose of fresh fruit and citrus fruit. Fleshy palate with notes of citrus and white flowers and a long finish with salinity
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.75
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Miraval
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Pierre Perrin
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cinsault 25% - Grenache 25% - Tibouren 25% - Rolle 25%
Vinification Details
- All the varieties are vinified by direct pressing. The Cinsault and Tibouren in Stainless steel vats. The Grenache & Rolle are partially vinified in tulip-shaped concrete vats with a rounded bottom. This ovoid shape gives rise to a natural convection movement that suspends the lees creating the same effect as a batonnage and gives the wine a lot of structure.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Miraval,
- à F84100,
- France.
Return to
- Miraval,
- à F84100,
- France.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
