Studio By Miraval Mediterranean Rose Wine 750Ml

Studio By Miraval Mediterranean Rose Wine 750Ml
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Very pale pink colour. Nose of fresh fruit and citrus fruit. Fleshy palate with notes of citrus and white flowers and a long finish with salinity

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Miraval

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pierre Perrin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault 25% - Grenache 25% - Tibouren 25% - Rolle 25%

Vinification Details

  • All the varieties are vinified by direct pressing. The Cinsault and Tibouren in Stainless steel vats. The Grenache & Rolle are partially vinified in tulip-shaped concrete vats with a rounded bottom. This ovoid shape gives rise to a natural convection movement that suspends the lees creating the same effect as a batonnage and gives the wine a lot of structure.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Miraval,
  • à F84100,
  • France.

Return to

  • Miraval,
  • à F84100,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

