Christmas Ball With Chocolate Coins 30G

2(2)Write a review
image 1 of Christmas Ball With Chocolate Coins 30G
£ 2.00
£6.67/100g

New

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder (14%), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate Coins (Cocoa Solids: 27% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Holland B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 104,
  • 4870 AC,
  • Etten-Leur,
  • NL.

Return to

  • www.disney.com

Net Contents

6 x 5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy:2158 kJ/516 kcal
Fat:27,1 g
of which saturates:16,8 g
Carbohydrate:61,2 g
of which sugars:60,4 g
Fibre:2,1 g
Protein:5,8 g
Salt:0,3 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor description

1 stars

Disappointed! It does not state design may vary. I wanted what was shown and got Anna from frozen. :-(

Disappointing !

3 stars

Not sure what the chocolate coins will be like or how many you will get as I have not opened it BUT what was disappointing that it does not state you will either get Micky or Woody I pressed on Woody and got Micky which is not the one I wanted I do think Tesco should clearly state you will get one or the other or it is misleading the customer So I have wasted my money and be aware when ordering you will get whatever the pickers give you !

