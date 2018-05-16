By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Max Raspberry 1.25 Litre

Pepsi Max Raspberry 1.25 Litre
£ 1.00
£0.08/100ml

New

Per 250ml:
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Raspberry Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Widely Recycled
  • Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Distributed under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Maximum taste
  • No sugar
  • Pack size: 1.25L
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Net Contents

1.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal6kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate <0.1g0.2g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein <0.1g0.2g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Bottle contains 5 servings --

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

