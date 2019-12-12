By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Summer Pride Peach Slices In Water 410G

Summer Pride Peach Slices In Water 410G
£ 1.00
£2.44/kg

Product Description

  • Peach Slices in Water
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

Peaches, Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Once open, store in non-metallic container, cover, refrigerate and use within 2 days.Best before end: see end of can.

Produce of

Made in Greece

Number of uses

Can contains 3 servings

Name and address

  Made for:
  LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  LDH House,
  Parsons Green,
  St. Ives,
  Cambridgeshire,

Return to

  LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  LDH House,
  Parsons Green,
  St. Ives,
  Cambridgeshire,
  PE27 4AA.

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) per 100g(drained) per 1/3 of a can (80g)% RIRI* for an average adult
Energy 131kJ105kJ8400kJ
-31kcal25kcal1%2000kcal
Fat 0.2g0.2g<1%70g
of which saturates 0.1g0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate 6.4g5.1g
of which sugars 6.1g4.9g5%90g
Fibre 1.4g1.1g
Protein 0.3g0.2g
Salt tracetrace1%6g
Can contains 3 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

