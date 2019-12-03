By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Willow Farm Chicken Breast Portions 900G -1.2Kg

2(5)Write a review
£ 5.13
£4.89/kg
  • Energy449kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless chicken breast fillet portions
  • Grill and slice these chicken breasts to top a healthy salad. Make the most of your breast fillets with tasty RealFood recipes to feed your family. Willow Farms chickens are reared to Red Tractor assured welfare standards, to find out more about our Farms Range visit: www.tesco.com/thefarmsrange
  • Fresh Class A
  • Fresh Class A Skinless
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 1.05kg

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Pre-heat oven. Brush chicken with oil and season. Place in a pre-heated pan and seal over high heat for 5 minutes, turning halfway. Transfer to a baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer and piping hot throughout. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy449kJ / 106kcal
Fat1.1g
Saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein24.0g
Salt0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-
As sold-

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good.

5 stars

Good value. I like it. Tastes ok to me. Not sure what the other reviews are on about.

Tough as old rope, avoid!

1 stars

This was a waste of money. Terrible.

This chicken is full with water, impossible to gri

1 stars

This chicken is full with water, impossible to grill it as for a half an hour it's just loosing liquid. In the end all piece is just a half of the original size.

Have to agree with the previous reviewer regarding

1 stars

Have to agree with the previous reviewer regarding the chicken. its extremely gristly and fibrous! taste is revolting!

Absolutely disgusting

1 stars

Revolting! Bought in-store, first bite like fibrous gristle,spat out,second bite like bone! Never buying again! If didn't say chicken on pack,I'd have wondered what I was eating

