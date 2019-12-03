Willow Farm Chicken Breast Portions 900G -1.2Kg

Good.
Good value. I like it. Tastes ok to me. Not sure what the other reviews are on about.
Tough as old rope, avoid!
This was a waste of money. Terrible.
This chicken is full with water, impossible to grill it as for a half an hour it's just loosing liquid. In the end all piece is just a half of the original size.
Have to agree with the previous reviewer regarding the chicken. its extremely gristly and fibrous! taste is revolting!
Absolutely disgusting
Revolting! Bought in-store, first bite like fibrous gristle,spat out,second bite like bone! Never buying again! If didn't say chicken on pack,I'd have wondered what I was eating