Cadbury Flake Milk Chocolate Dessert 85G

Cadbury Flake Milk Chocolate Dessert 85G
£ 0.90
£1.06/100g

Offer

Per pot (85g)
  • Energy868kJ 207kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ/244kcal

Product Description

  • A milk chocolate dessert with milk chocolate pieces.
  • Cadbury Flake Twin Pot Chocolate Potted Desserts have crumbly mini flake pieces that can be tipped into a smooth Cadbury milk chocolate dessert. Enjoy the Cadbury Flake Chocolate potted dessert as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
  • The crumbliest flakiest milk chocolate
  • Mini flake pieces with a milk chocolate dessert
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Milk Chocolate (19%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream, Dried Buttermilk, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, Pectin), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze

Name and address

  • UK: Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,

Return to

  • Any queries or comments, write to us at Customer Relations
  • UK: Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot
Energy 1021kJ/244kcal868kJ/207kcal
Fat 12.6g10.7g
of which saturates 7.8g6.6g
Carbohydrate 28.5g24.2g
of which sugars 24.3g20.6g
Fibre 1.0g0.8g
Protein 4.6g3.9g
Salt 0.17g0.15g

