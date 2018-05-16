Tesco Finest Pepper & Sun Dried Tomato Aglio E Olio 190G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1330kJ / 323kcal
Product Description
- Mixed pepper and sundried tomato, garlic and olive oil (19%).
- Made with olive oil (19%). Simply sauté then add freshly cooked pasta for an authentic meal
- Lid On/Rinse - Jar - Widely Recycled
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Grilled Peppers (35%)[Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes (23%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Sea Salt, Chilli Flakes, Potato Flour, Potato Dextrin, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Extracts [Carrot, Onion], Flavouring, Herb Extracts [Rosemary, Basil, Parsley].
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a jar (48g)
|Energy
|1330kJ / 323kcal
|638kJ / 155kcal
|Fat
|32.9g
|15.8g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
