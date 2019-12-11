S. Pellegrino Essenza Dark Cherry & Pomegranate 6X330ml
Offer
Product Description
- Carbonated Beverage with Sparkling Mineral Water and Natural Cherry and Pomegranate Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
- S.Pellegrino Essenza is S.Pellegrino Water's signature gentle bubbles mixed with vibrant blends of delicious fruit flavours. Discover exciting, new combinations of refreshing essences: lemon and lemon zest, tangerine and strawberry, dark morello cherry and pomegranate.
- Made using natural ingredients, it is low in calories, has no sweeteners and artificial flavours.
- Discover new S.Pellegrino experience, gently enhanced with unique flavours to delight your senses.
- A stylish and refreshing Italian touch of taste, always light and natural.
- Introducing S.Pellegrino Essenza.
- Enhance your moments, with a touch of taste.
- After 120 years as the world's unparalleled, classic sparkling water, S.Pellegrino is ready to delight you with an exciting new taste experience: S.Pellegrino Essenza. Just as everyday little pleasures make life more enjoyable, S.Pellegrino Essenza is a fresh, new way to add a touch of taste to your casual meal times.
- Pack size: 1980ml
Information
Ingredients
Natural Mineral Water, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Cherry and Pomegranate Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
Storage
Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best Before End: See Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Bottled at the source:
- San Pellegrino Terme (Bergamo),
- Italy.
Return to
- UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm):
- Freephone - 0800 000030
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd.
- Tel: (+353.1) 802 3100
- Visit sanpellegrino.com
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per Portion 330 ml
|% RI* Per 330 ml
|Energy
|4 kJ
|15 kJ
|-
|1 kcal
|4 kcal
|0 %
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Of which Sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
|-
