By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gin & Botanicals Gift Set 5Clx3

No ratings yetWrite a review
Gin & Botanicals Gift Set 5Clx3
£ 7.50
£50.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin & Botanicals Gift Set
  • Liven up to your Gin & Tonic
  • Just add a small amount of the selected spices to your neat gin before adding the tonic and transform its flavour.
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Just add a small amount of the selected spices to your neat gin before adding the tonic and transform its flavour

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.

Produce of

All products of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Orange Peel
  • We recommend adding a sprinkling of orange peel to your Tanqueray Sevilla Gin to enhance the orange flavour.
  • Dried Juniper Berries
  • Gently squeeze a few dried juniper berries and drop those into your Bombay Sapphire gin and tonic as an extra garnish.
  • Coriander Seeds
  • Drop a small of coriander seeds into your Opihr gin and then pour a tonic to spice up your G&T.

Warnings

  • Security Protected

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Security Protected

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3X5cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Premium Gin Selection Gift Set

£ 9.00
£60.00/litre

One Gin Gin 2X5cl With Jigger Gift Set

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

New

Fever Tree Ultimate Gin & Tonic Gift Set

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here