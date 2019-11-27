Gin & Botanicals Gift Set 5Clx3
Product Description
- Gin & Botanicals Gift Set
- Liven up to your Gin & Tonic
- Just add a small amount of the selected spices to your neat gin before adding the tonic and transform its flavour.
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Tasting Notes
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Produce of
All products of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Orange Peel
- We recommend adding a sprinkling of orange peel to your Tanqueray Sevilla Gin to enhance the orange flavour.
- Dried Juniper Berries
- Gently squeeze a few dried juniper berries and drop those into your Bombay Sapphire gin and tonic as an extra garnish.
- Coriander Seeds
- Drop a small of coriander seeds into your Opihr gin and then pour a tonic to spice up your G&T.
Warnings
- Security Protected
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
Security Protected
