Magnum No Added Sugar Forest Fruits 3 X 90Ml

- Raspberry flavour ice cream with a mixed berry sauce (6%) coated with milk chocolate (28%), with sweeteners.
- Magnum No Added Sugar Forest Fruits is a new ice cream experience with a little less guilt and 154 calories. This frozen low calorie dessert has the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate, raspberry ice cream with forest fruits sauce. Although this Forest Fruits Magnum frozen dessert contains no added sugar, it still provides the pleasure and delicious taste you expect from regular Magnum ice cream. The kind of superior pleasure that brings more meaning, more enjoyment, and certainly more joy to our everyday lives. We believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost because it's pleasure that makes life worth living. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail, that's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. If you would like to know more about Magnum No Added Sugar Forest Fruits low calorie ice cream or other of our indulgence, visit our website magnumicecream.com.
- Magnum no added sugar, a new ice cream experience with only 154 calories and 100% pleasure
- A low calorie snack with all the pleasure that you expect from eating a regular Magnum
- The perfect balance of cracking Magnum milk chocolate, delicious raspberry ice cream with forest fruit sauce in a single ice cream stick
- It's a frozen dessert made with the highest quality cocoa beans, certified by Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
- Gluten free ice creams
- Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
- Pack size: 270ml
Ingredients: Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sweeteners (maltitol, erythritol), cocoa butter, cocoa mass, inulin, whole MILK powder, sk immed MILK powder, coconut oil, raspberry puree (1.5%), butter oil (MILK), fruit juice concentrates (cherry, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, blackcurrant), emulsifiers (E471, E476, E322), black carrot juice concentrate, stabilisers (E410, E412, E401, E415, E407), flavourings, acidity regulator (E330). May contain: soy, nuts and peanuts. Gluten free. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Contains Milk. May contain Peanuts, Soy and Nuts. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Suitable for Ovo Lacto Vegetarian (Alcohol: no)
STORE AT -18°C
Italy
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|988 kJ
|711 kJ
|642 kJ
|8%
|Energy (kcal)
|236 kcal
|170 kcal
|154 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|15 g
|11 g
|9.6 g
|14%
|of which saturates (g)
|9.5 g
|6.9 g
|6.2 g
|31%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|31 g
|22 g
|20 g
|8%
|of which sugars (g)
|5.2 g
|3.8 g
|3.4 g
|4%
|Protein (g)
|3.8 g
|2.8 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.13 g
|0.1 g
|0.09 g
|2%
|1 portion = 65 g. (Pack contains 3 portions)
