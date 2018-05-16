By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oatly Hazelnut Swirl Ice Cream 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oatly Hazelnut Swirl Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Caramel ice cream with salted caramel sauce and hazelnuts.
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Totally vegan
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Hazelnuts, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut and Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavour, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Colour (Burnt Sugar), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Contains 6% Hazelnuts

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Almonds

Storage

Store at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze after thawing.Best before: See bottom.

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
  • SE-21119 Malmö.

Return to

  • Freephone number: 00800 22881234
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1027 kJ / 246 kcal
Fat 14 g
of which saturates 6,3 g
Carbohydrate 28 g
of which sugars 23 g
Fibre 1,1 g
Protein 1,4 g
Salt 0,28 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Oatly Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

New

Oatly Salted Caramel Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

New

Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Free From Violife Sliced Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here