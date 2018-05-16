Oatly Hazelnut Swirl Ice Cream 500Ml
New
Product Description
- Caramel ice cream with salted caramel sauce and hazelnuts.
- Free from milk and soya
- Totally vegan
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oats), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Hazelnuts, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut and Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavour, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Colour (Burnt Sugar), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Contains 6% Hazelnuts
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Almonds
Storage
Store at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze after thawing.Best before: See bottom.
Name and address
- Oatly AB,
- Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
- SE-21119 Malmö.
Return to
- Freephone number: 00800 22881234
- info.uk@oatly.com
- www.oatly.com
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|1027 kJ / 246 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|of which saturates
|6,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|of which sugars
|23 g
|Fibre
|1,1 g
|Protein
|1,4 g
|Salt
|0,28 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019