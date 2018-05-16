By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cake Decor Christmas Sprinkles Blue & White 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cake Decor Christmas Sprinkles Blue & White 90G
£ 1.50
£0.17/10g

Product Description

  • Mixed Coloured Sugar Decorations
  • Festive mix!
  • So easy
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Glucose Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Dextrin, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Artificial Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Brilliant Blue, Silver, Carmine, Carotenes, Vegetable Carbon)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.Best Before: See Lid

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy: 1628kJ/383kcal
Fat: 0.5g
of which saturates: 0.5g
Carbohydrate: 94.6
of which sugars: 62.4g
Protein: 0.0g
Salt: 0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cake Decor White Shimmer Snowflakes 12 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.12/each

Cake Decor Christmas Sprinkles Red & Green 90G

£ 1.50
£0.17/10g

Cake Decor Coloured Writing Icing 76G

£ 2.00
£2.64/100g

Tesco Goose Fat 320G

£ 3.00
£0.94/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here