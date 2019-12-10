77 Gin Liqueuer Strawberry & Lime 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- London Dry Gin with Natural Botanicals and Strawberry & Lime Flavours
- Why 77? Read the story here www.bristoldistilling.com
- A tangy and refreshing gin liqueur with all natural fruit flavours. Mix with tonic or lemonade for a cooling and revitalising summer drink, in prosecco for a fruity spritz or straight up for a warming winter tipple.
- Natural ingredients mean colour may change over time
- Modern British spirit
- Allergen free
- No artificial flavours or sweeteners
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Alcohol Units
10
ABV
20% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- BDCo.,
- St John's Lane,
- Bristol,
- BS3 5BQ.
Return to
- BDCo.,
- St John's Lane,
- Bristol,
- BS3 5BQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019